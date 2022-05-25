Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 108,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,390,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.09) to €3.00 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.63) to €4.40 ($4.68) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.77.

The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.0571 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,091,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

