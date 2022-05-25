Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.
MPV opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Participation Investors (MPV)
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.