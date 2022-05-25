Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

MPV opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

