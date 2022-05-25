Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($8.68) target price on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDEV. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.33 ($9.50).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 485.10 ($6.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 778.60 ($9.80). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.74. The company has a market cap of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

