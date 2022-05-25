Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.96

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.96 and traded as low as C$26.25. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 6,826,628 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.96.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

