Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

BTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.17 on Friday, hitting C$6.67. 2,997,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,378. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.65 and a one year high of C$7.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.06.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$552.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Chad Lundberg purchased 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.17 per share, with a total value of C$47,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 472,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,915,207.77. Also, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total value of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.