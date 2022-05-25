Beacon Price Tops $0.29 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $511,722.12 and $107,975.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00097064 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011709 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000200 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

