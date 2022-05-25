Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.04.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

