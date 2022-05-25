Belt Finance Price Down 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $6.57 million and $179,700.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 67.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

