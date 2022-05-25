Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 3.1%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.