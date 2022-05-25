Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Down 5.2%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) shares were down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 10,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,094,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $6,309,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 213,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $9,109,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,647,285 shares in the company, valued at $752,833,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,050,000 after purchasing an additional 176,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bentley Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,845,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,500,000 after purchasing an additional 860,903 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,286,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,144,000 after acquiring an additional 302,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,379,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,325,000 after buying an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,932,000 after acquiring an additional 208,931 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

