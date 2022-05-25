Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 90.9% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,608,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

