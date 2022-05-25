Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,984 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 22,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.54. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

