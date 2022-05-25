Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,305,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. The company has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.83 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

