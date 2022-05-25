Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

VV stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.64. 606,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.87. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

