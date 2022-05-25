Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Has $721,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.67. 4,787,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,104,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

