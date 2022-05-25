Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 67 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $174.53. 111,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

