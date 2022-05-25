Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

BBY stock opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.