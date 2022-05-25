Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBY. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.47.

NYSE BBY traded up $6.60 on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 582,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

