Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.36. Approximately 54,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,932,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.