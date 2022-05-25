Binemon (BIN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $802,557.00

Binemon (BIN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $802,557.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,799.02 or 0.42996870 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00067457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00497937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00033889 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,211.09 or 1.38444012 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.