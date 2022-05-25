Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Biocept from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biocept currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

