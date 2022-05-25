Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biocept in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biocept during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biocept (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.