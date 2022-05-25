Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average of $221.94. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

