BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner Acquires 11,850 Shares

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 11,850 shares of BioSig Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $13,509.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,008.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.70. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.58.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 9,535.04% and a negative return on equity of 232.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioSig Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 256,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

