Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Trading Down 13.4%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Get Rating) dropped 13.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.03.
Bioxytran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIXT)
