Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001563 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.