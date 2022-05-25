Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Down 5.1% This Week

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $148.30 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $53.71 or 0.00181310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,623.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00657619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016988 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,068,420 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

