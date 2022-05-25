Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $59.22. Blackbaud shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $1,685,378. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.15, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.06.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.