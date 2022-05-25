BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $617.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $582.58 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $683.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $869.47.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

