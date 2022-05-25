BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 194,448 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.