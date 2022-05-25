Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,637 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in 3M were worth $43,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 91,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,016. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $206.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

