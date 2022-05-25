Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,066,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $137,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,332,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,601. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,510,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,184,437 and sold 1,090,152 shares valued at $66,040,454. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

