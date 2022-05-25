Blair William & Co. IL Has $104.16 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $104,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,828,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,007,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $53.49.

