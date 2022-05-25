Blair William & Co. IL Has $108.88 Million Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,298 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chewy were worth $108,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

CHWY traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,243,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,633. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

