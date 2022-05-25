Blair William & Co. IL Has $253.57 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,853,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.33% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $253,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $228,567,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $140,429,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. 2,167,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,238,895. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.34.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,697,897 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

