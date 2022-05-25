Blair William & Co. IL Has $356.89 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 341,241 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in PayPal were worth $356,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after purchasing an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 165,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,264,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.65. 13,305,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,969,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

