Blair William & Co. IL Has $41.56 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $41,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.93. 58,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,057. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

