Blair William & Co. IL Increases Position in Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,527,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817,874 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ryan Specialty Group were worth $61,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,154,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 836,443 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Ryan Specialty Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,104. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of Ryan Specialty Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.