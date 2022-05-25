Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,160,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in YETI were worth $96,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 248,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,018. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.83 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.42.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.