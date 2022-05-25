Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 14,352 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $80,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 175,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.22 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

