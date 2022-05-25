Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 992,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 508,832 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Microchip Technology worth $86,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $244,908.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

