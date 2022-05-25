Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,235 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ResMed were worth $76,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,147. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average is $240.34. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

