Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,033 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 4.11% of OptimizeRx worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OPRX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,074. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
