Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,033 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 4.11% of OptimizeRx worth $45,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 623.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 130,349 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1,622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 871.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 81,452 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,074. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 0.91.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

