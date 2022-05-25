Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.09 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.12 ($0.08). 283,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,850,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.17 ($0.08).
The stock has a market capitalization of £64.19 million and a PE ratio of -20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY)
See Also
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.