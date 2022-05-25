Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) fell 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.31. 10,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 11,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

About Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

