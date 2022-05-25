Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE BCC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. 4,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

