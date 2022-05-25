Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.40) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.71% from the company’s previous close.

Boku stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £325.60 million and a P/E ratio of 64.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.46. Boku has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.67).

In other news, insider Keith Butcher bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($16,735.88).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

