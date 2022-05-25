boohoo group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.90

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85.90 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 80.06 ($1.01). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 82.52 ($1.04), with a volume of 8,508,922 shares traded.

BOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 140 ($1.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital lowered boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 255.50 ($3.22).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.