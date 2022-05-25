BORA Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, BORA has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market cap of $404.15 million and approximately $84.95 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA is a coin. Its genesis date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

