BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Shares Up 2.3%

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPXXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.60 ($2.77) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

