Brady (BRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Brady to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Brady has a 1 year low of $41.69 and a 1 year high of $61.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Brady by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 14.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brady by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brady by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

